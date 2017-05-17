Euro surges higher against dollar

LONDON: The euro shot higher to strike a six-month dollar high on Tuesday (May 16) as the single European currency benefited rising concerns across the Atlantic, while the FTSE struck new records.

The euro extended gains to break above US$1.10 - reaching a six-month high - as the dollar wobbled following a series of below-par results out of the US, including on inflation.

"The euro is strengthening as political concerns in Europe ease, while the dollar is being sold" after the weak economic data, Marito Ueda, a senior dealer at FX Prime, told AFP.

The European single currency hit US$1.1089 on Tuesday - the highest point since Nov 9.

Meanwhile, updated data confirmed that the eurozone economy grew by 0.5 per cent at the start of the year, after growing 1.7 per cent last year.

Moreover, with the election of centrist Emmanuel Macron as president in France, concerns about the EU unravelling have dissipated, while the administration of US President Donald Trump has stumbled from one controversy to another.

"Since currencies are always a play on the relative strengths of two economies, the rising threat of political fallout in the US under Donald Trump is another boon for the euro," said market analyst Jasper Lawler at London Capital Group.

FTSE BREAKS 7,500

In equities action, London's benchmark FTSE 100 broke through the 7,500-points level for the first time to a new record high of 7,533.70 points. It finished the day with a gain of 0.9 per cent at a record close of 7,522.03 points.

"Another day, another record high for the FTSE 100," said Kathleen Brooks from City Index.

Vodafone was the top performer, gaining nearly 4.0 per cent, despite registering a €6.1-billion (US$6.9-billion) annual loss, as traders focused on the increased dividend and optimistic outlook for next year.

But eurozone equity markets fared less well. After striking a new record high of 12,841.66 points, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index the day down 0.02 per cent. In Paris, the CAC 40 slid 0.2 per cent.

US stocks opened higher, with the Dow up 0.2 per cent to climb back over the 21,000-point mark, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both added to record closes.

But by late morning both the Dow and S&P 500 had dipped into negative territory.

In Asia, Tokyo's main shares index edged up 0.3 per cent by the close, Hong Kong slipped 0.1 per cent on profit-taking following a six-day rally, while Shanghai finished up 0.7 per cent, marking a fourth straight day of gains.

Oil prices wobbled after making sharp gains on Monday after Russia and Saudi Arabia indicated they would seek to extend production cuts into next year.

On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency said supply and demand in the oil market are close to matching up but warned rising US supply could mitigate the OPEC-led production cuts.