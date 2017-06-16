European Commission approves Shell's US$3.8 billion North Sea sale

The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's US$3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.

"The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would not raise competition concerns, because of its limited impact on the market structure," the Commission said in a statement.

Shell welcomed the "important milestone" toward the completion of the deal which is expected in the second half of this year.

