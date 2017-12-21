European markets down, US tax cuts head for Trump's desk

LONDON: Stock markets fell on Wednesday (Dec 20) as investors paused for breath following recent gains, with a long-awaited US tax cut plan moving near the finish line.

Equities have been on a broad upswing since last week when holdout Republican senators said they would back President Donald Trump's signature tax legislation. The American leader has promised that the reforms will further fire up an already healthy US economy.

After months of uncertainty, the US Senate narrowly passed the deal, which slashes taxes across the board.

The House of Representatives passed the bill on Tuesday, but will have to vote again Wednesday owing to a rules mix-up.

Despite the expected passage of the bill, stocks prices on Wall Street were treading water on Wednesday, taking a breather after a series of recent record closes.

"With equity markets having risen more than 25 per cent since Trump's election victory, at least in part due to his tax reform plans, it's likely that this is almost entirely priced in at this point," said Oanda analyst, Craig Erlam.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It will be interesting to see whether the rally can now be maintained until the end of the year, or whether the Santa rally will instead grind to a premature halt as investors lock in some profits."

IG analyst Chris Beauchamp also felt it was no surprise "that markets are not exactly going crazy with excitement, since all the fun had been priced in."

Expectations that the massive reduction in corporate taxes would boost company profits had previously helped fuel a surge in global equities.

In European deals on Wednesday, London stocks ended the session 0.3 per cent lower, Paris shed 0.6 per cent and Frankfurt was down by 1.1 per cent.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

In Asia, Tokyo and Sydney stock markets each ended up 0.1 per cent, while Hong Kong lost 0.1 per cent and Shanghai closed down 0.3 per cent.

BITCOIN DIVES

Elsewhere, bitcoin plunged around 15 percent on Wednesday on news that an exchange in South Korea - where many cryptocurrency traders live - had gone bust.

The unit, which hit a record peak of US$19,500 at the start of the week, took a hit as it emerged that Youbit had been hacked, leading the firm to say it would close and enter bankruptcy.

Also on Tuesday, US authorities suspended trading in a popular bitcoin-related stock, citing concerns about market manipulation. The Crypto Company's share price had risen 1,700 per cent between the end of September and Monday evening before the Securities and Exchange Commission intervened to halt trades until Jan 4.

Bitcoin has soared almost 30-fold since the start of the year and this month saw it move into the mainstream as two major US exchanges began trading futures in the unit.

Key figures around 1640 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 7,525.22 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 1.1 per cent at 13,069.17 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.6 per cent at 5,352.77 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.8 per cent at 3,552.65

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 22,891.72 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 29,234.09 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 3,287.61 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1879 from US$1.1852

Pound/dollar: FLAT at US$1.3405

Dollar/yen: UP at 113.30 yen from 113.16 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP 46 cents at US$64.26 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 38 cents at US$57.94