European markets' gains tempered by weak early trade on Wall Street

LONDON: Europe's major stock markets and the dollar advanced on Monday (Jul 10), with a lacklustre performance on Wall Street taking the shine off earlier stronger gains, traders said.

Markets had initially got off to a robust start on the back of forecast-busting US non-farm payrolls (NFP) numbers last Friday, which fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve will lift US interest rates at least once more before year's end.

But New York stocks were little changed in early trade, putting a dampener on prices in Europe, with London, Paris and Frankfurt partially giving up some of their earlier gains.

"The new week started slowly this morning. Equity indices in Europe were coming off their best levels," said Fawad Razaqzada of Forex.com.

In focus this week will be the testimony of Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen to Congress, traders said.

Her comments will be pored over for clues about the US central bank's rate plan as well as the winding down of a bond-buying programme put in place during the financial crisis.

In addition, earnings season gets under way in earnest in the United States on Friday with reports from JPMorgan Chase and other large banks. Banks are flush with cash after clearing the Fed's stress tests, raising the prospect that financial giants could turn to acquisitions as a way to grow.

The better-than-expected US jobs data last week would "play nicely into the Fed's hands and strengthen their views in favour of another rate hike this year, said ADS Securities analyst Konstantinos Anthis.

Investors on Monday also mulled over the results of the G20 summit in Hamburg.

"The G20 meeting took place over the weekend and it failed to produce any meaningful move for the currency market," said Think Markets analyst Naeem Aslam.

"Trade war and the climate change were the topics which brought the usual rift between the G19 leaders and the US.

"However, in the absence of any major headline, the event has failed to stimulate the kind of volatility which one would expect."

Asian stock markets were meanwhile buoyed by takeover activity.

Shares in Wanda Hotel Development soared almost 50 per cent after its parent said it would sell dozens of hotels and other projects to developer Sunac China Holdings in a US$9.3-billion deal aimed at reducing debt.

Also in Hong Kong, state-run Cosco Shipping jumped 5.4 per cent on news it would pay US$6.3 billion for Orient Overseas International Ltd, creating a global shipping titan. Orient soared 20 per cent.

Key figures around 1545 GMT:

New York - DOW: UP 0.04 per cent at 21,423.58 points

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 per cent at 7,370.03 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.5 per cent at 12,445.92 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.4 per cent at 5,165.64 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.4 per cent at 3,478.06 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.8 per cent at 20,080.98 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.6 per cent at 25,500.06 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 3,212.63 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1394 from US$1.1391

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2886 from US$1.2864

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 114.03 from 114.18 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP 29 cents at US$47.00 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 34 cents at US$44.57