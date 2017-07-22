European markets slump as euro gains on ECB 'taper' talk

PARIS: European stock markets ended the week down as the euro extended its gains on Friday (Jul 21) after the European Central Bank said it would reassess its monetary policy stance in the autumn, fuelling talk that the age of cheap money was coming to an end.

Eurozone markets slumped more the 1.5 per cent while London slipped 0.47 per cent, also dragged lower by a weaker trading on Wall Street following mixed corporate earnings reports there, and as investors took profit after a healthy week.

In addition, traders were spooked by reports that the prosecutor probing US President Donald Trump's links to Russia will also investigate his business dealings.

"As we had expected, the euro continued its upsurge yesterday even as the European Central Bank tried to appear as dovish as it possibly could in the current circumstances," said Forex.com analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

ECB chief Mario Draghi "diverted the attention away from the appreciating single currency at his press conference. The market interpreted this as a sign that Draghi and his ECB colleagues are not too concerned about the impact of the euro on eurozone exports."

Draghi on Thursday tried to play down talk the bank is preparing to wind down its €60 billion (US$69 billion) a month asset-buying scheme saying inflation remained tepid.

However, he added: "We simply said that our discussions should take place in the fall, or in autumn, since we are in Europe."

ECB 'TAPERING'

While Draghi tried to remain guarded, traders took that to mean the bank would soon announce a "tapering".

"The euro resumed its rally even though ... Draghi said that discussions on tapering were pushed back to after summer," said LCG analyst Ipek Ozakardeskaya.

"The ECB is certainly preparing to unwind its asset purchases programme starting from September, yet has no incitement to announce it before the decision date, given that the pricing happens almost instantaneously and a premature announcement would jeopardise the performance of the QE programme," the expert said.

The euro - already on the march against the dollar as the eurozone economy picks up - ploughed one per cent higher on Thursday to near two-year highs and on Friday pushed on to US$1.1659.

POLITICAL PARALYSIS FEARS

Analysts said the single currency had also been given support by Trump's ongoing travails.

Bloomberg News said Robert Mueller, the special prosecutor looking into allegations Trump's campaign worked with Moscow to sway the presidential election, would look into past transactions involving the tycoon's firms and Russians in the past.

"Just last week President Trump said expanding the investigation beyond Russia would be out of bounds, so with Mueller broadening the inquisition into Trump's business dealings US political risk could move to a whole new level as this foxtrot plays out," said Stephen Innes, senior trader at OANDA.

Most Asian equity markets slipped into the red on Friday, with profit-taking also acting as a drag after a healthy July so far.

Tokyo ended down 0.2 per cent, Hong Kong slipped 0.1 per cent following a nine-day rally while Shanghai also closed 0.2 per cent off.

Sydney eased 0.7 per cent and Taipei shed 0.6 per cent, while Manila and Jakarta also retreated. Seoul and Singapore rose, however.

But while the investigation continues to drag on market sentiment, good earnings and a positive global economic outlook have kept investors broadly upbeat, with all three main New York indexes sitting around record highs.

Key figures around 1545 GMT:

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1659 from US$1.1642

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2965 from US$1.3000

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 111.20 yen from 111.80 yen

New York - DOW: DOWN 0.28 per cent at 21,552.14 points

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.47 per cent at 7,452.91 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 1.66 per cent at 12,240.06 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.57 per cent at 5,117.66 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.37 per cent at 3,451.71

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 20,099.77 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 26,706.09 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 3,237.98 (close)

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 69 cents at US$46.23 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 64 cents at US$48.66