European stocks climb as concerns ease over North Korea, Irma

LONDON: Stock markets rallied on Monday (Sep 11) on receding concerns over North Korea and Hurricane Irma, analysts said.

After a robust start in Asian trading, equities moved higher in Europe and then on Wall Street.

"The lack of hostilities in relation to North Korea and the downgrading of Hurricane Irma to a category one storm has prompted traders to buy back into the market," said market analyst David Madden at CMC Markets UK.

Investors had been concerned that Pyongyang could use a Saturday holiday to launch another missile, as it has done in the past.

"Seeing as the North Korean regime didn't show off its military might over the weekend, traders were encouraged to take on more risk," added Madden.

Asian stock markets pushed higher in relief, with Tokyo gaining 1.4 per cent.

The previous week saw a sell-off in risk assets sparked by Kim Jong-Un's nuclear test, in turn benefiting haven assets such as the yen and gold, which retreated on Monday alongside a pick-up for the dollar.

European equities then took the baton, with both Frankfurt and Paris posting gains of more than 1.0 per cent. London added 0.5 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow blew back above 22,000 points as killer Hurricane Irma struck Florida with less force than feared. Nevertheless Irma was still whipping parts of the Sunshine State with fearsome winds and rain, leaving 6.2 million people without power.

'SOLIDLY HIGHER'

"US equities are moving solidly higher in early action, with geopolitical concerns fading as North Korea held off on conducting another missile test, while early reports are suggesting downgraded Hurricane Irma's economic impact may be lower than feared, bolstering insurance stocks," said analysts at Charles Schwab brokerage.

In foreign exchange, the European single currency was trading down at US$1.1979 compared with US$1.2030 late in New York on Friday.

The euro on Friday reached US$1.2092, the highest level since January 2015 as traders bet on the European Central Bank winding in its huge stimulus programme.

The pound meanwhile steadied on Monday awaiting British MPs first vote on a bill to end Britain's membership of the EU.

The focus was now also on the UN Security Council, where Washington is pushing for a vote on Monday on tough fresh sanctions against Pyongyang, despite resistance from China and Russia.

The greenback had come in for a pounding in recent weeks on waning expectations for further Federal Reserve interest rate rises and doubts about US President Donald Trump's chances of pushing through his market-friendly economic policies.

However, it bounced back on Monday, surging above 108 yen from Friday's 10-month lows.

On oil markets, US prices rose modestly after taking a beating on Friday caused by Hurricane Irma threatening crude supplies.

Key US oil contract West Texas Intermediate sank 3.3 per cent on Friday while European benchmark Brent North Sea crude slid 1.3 per cent in value.

Irma, which has toppled cranes, swallowed streets and left millions without power, was starting to weaken on Monday while still pummelling parts of Florida on its destructive march north.

Key figures around 1530 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 per cent at 7,413.59 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.4 per cent at 12,475.24 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.2 per cent at 5,176.71 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.3 per cent at 3,491.83

New York - DOW: UP 1.0 per cent at 22,018.72

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.4 per cent at 19,545.77 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 1.0 per cent at 27,955.13 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 per cent at 3,376.42 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1979 from US$1.2030 at 2115 GMT on Friday

Dollar/yen: UP at 108.97 yen from 107.83 yen

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3179 from US$1.3196

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 19 cents at US$47.67 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 26 cents at US$53.52