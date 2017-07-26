European stocks climb on copper bounce, Greek news

LONDON: Europe's main stock markets rose on Tuesday (Jul 25), with miners boosted by high copper prices and as investors welcomed Greece's return to international debt markets, dealers said.

London's commodities-heavy FTSE 100 index forged higher as copper struck a five-month peak on keen demand and the flagging dollar.

Shares in resources giant Anglo American rose six per cent and Antofagasta added more than seven per cent, while BHP Billiton picked up four per cent.

"Equities are nicely higher," noted Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo, saying strong company results from the US and a higher oil price added to positive sentiment.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt and Paris stocks garnered gains on increasing confidence over Greece, traders said.

Greece broke a three-year dry spell with a successful return to the debt markets on Tuesday, a symbolic victory for the beleaguered eurozone nation.

Advertisement Advertisement

It even managed to borrow at cheaper rates than in 2014, the last time it tapped the international bond market, HSBC, lead manager for the operation, told AFP.

The Greek treasury sold €3 billion (US$3.5 billion) worth of five-year bonds at a rate of 4.625 per cent, said Frederic Gabizon, head of European public sector debt at HSBC.

"Eurozone confidence is rising as the Greeks return to the debt market," said IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

'STRONGER APPETITE'

sentifi.com Channel News Asia - Sentifi topic widget

"There is now stronger market appetite for Greek risk," Barclays analyst Antonio Garcia Pascual said in a note to clients.

German shares received a further boost from an Ifo think-tank report saying that confidence among German business leaders hit a "euphoric" all-time high in July.

Wall Street also showed healthy gains approaching midday in New York as strong earnings, notably from Caterpillar and McDonald's, boosted the Dow index.

The Nasdaq, however, slipped on disappointing figures from Google parent Alphabet.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Asian stock markets struggled as the dollar resumed its downward drift, with the focus turning to the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that concludes on Wednesday.

Thrown into the mix is the ongoing drama surrounding US President Donald Trump's administration, with his son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner giving testimony on Monday in which he denied collusion with Russia to sway last November's election result.

In foreign exchange on Tuesday, the euro was at its highest level since 2015 against the dollar.

OIL REBOUNDS

Oil prices rose more than a dollar after global crude producers, meeting in Russia Monday, called for stricter adherence to a agreement to cut output.

The Saudi-led OPEC global oil cartel, along with Russia and other large producers, met in the northwestern city of Saint Petersburg to assess the results of their November agreement to cut output in the hope of boosting prices.

But Jameel Ahmad, a market analyst at FXTM, wondered whether hope for further oil output cuts was really justified.

"While the Oil markets are attempting to maintain gains following the latest OPEC meeting, I remain unconvinced whether the outcome to the gathering actually means anything for the price of oil in the long run," he said.

Instead, he said, producers were expressing hope that current cuts would eventually deliver a re-balancing of the oil market.