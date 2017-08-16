European stocks extend rally as North Korea fears wane

LONDON: World stock markets rose on Tuesday (Aug 15), extending the previous day's rally as fears receded over a potential clash between the United States and North Korea.

Investors have cashed out of haven assets, like gold and the Japanese yen, and ploughed back into riskier assets like equities, with the US dollar also gaining ground.

Asian stocks extended a relief rally into a second day, after Pyongyang appeared to put on ice its plan to launch missiles near Guam, and after a strong showing on Wall Street overnight.

Europe followed suit, with Frankfurt also emboldened by news that the German economy grew 0.6 per cent in the second quarter. That however marked a slowdown from the 0.7 per cent expansion in the first quarter.

"The rhetoric between the United States and North Korea appears to have softened somewhat, helping risk market sentiment," NFS Macro analyst Nick Stamenkovic told AFP.

"In addition, robust German second-quarter GDP data highlights the favourable fundamental backdrop for European equities.

"Indeed, it appears investors have perceived last week's sell-off as an opportunity to raise exposure to stocks."

Traders also breathed a sigh of relief as senior US figures dialled down tensions with North Korea, after a war of words had sent stocks tumbling last week.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson wrote in The Wall Street Journal that America has "no interest" in regime change in Pyongyang, and stressed the importance of a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

DOW HANGS ON TO 2,000

And North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hinted on Tuesday that he would hold off on a plan to test-fire missiles towards the US Pacific island territory of Guam, saying he would "watch a little more the foolish and stupid conduct of the Yankees".

In New York approaching midday, Wall Street was a touch higher, with the Dow index managing to remain just above 22,000.

The dollar rose after New York Federal Reserve Bank president William Dudley indicated that another interest rate increase this year was likely and suggested the central bank would reveal plans to reduce its balance sheet next month.

The British pound showed particular weakness against its peers after inflation data showed that price rises have been very muted despite post-Brexit weakness in sterling, pretty much ruling out a Bank of England interest hike anytime soon, analysts said.

Oil futures had another weak day "after having tanked by more than five per cent in less than a week", LCG analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said. Analysts expect more evidence of rising US shale oil production, seen as undermining efforts by OPEC members and their allies to cut the global oil glut.

Key figures around 1535 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 per cent at 7,383.85 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.1 per cent at 12,177.04 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.4 per cent at 5,140.25 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.3 per cent at 3,461.91

New York - Dow: UP 0.1 per cent at 22,006.77

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.1 per cent at 19,753.31 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 27,174.96 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 per cent at 3,251.26 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1725 from US$1.1780

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2860 from US$1.2964

Dollar/yen: UP at 110.50 yen from 109.69 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 28 cents at US$50.45 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 34 cents at US$47.25