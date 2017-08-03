European stocks fall as Wall Street struggles with 22,000

LONDON: Wall Street on Wednesday (Aug 2) struggled to defend territory above 22,000 on the Dow as an early Apple-led surge threatened to fizzle out and European stocks drifted back into the red.

At the opening bell, the Dow blue-chip index rose above the key 22,000 level for the first time after Apple reported better revenues and profits for the past quarter, reaching a high of 22,036.10.

"US stocks are higher in early action, with the tech sector getting a boost from the better-than-expected earnings results from Dow member Apple," said analysts at the Charles Schwab brokerage.

But the surge didn't last as profit-taking eroded most of the early gains.

Meanwhile Apple shares, which had jumped by six percent at the opening bell, were still just under five percent higher approaching midday in New York.

While the current earnings season has provided markets with much cheer, political and geopolitical uncertainties weighed on sentiment, as did weaker-than-expected US private sector jobs data from payroll firm ADP.

BANKS A HEADACHE

European stock markets came off morning lows as early Wall Street enthusiasm rubbed off, but slipped again towards the close as New York shares came off their highs.

A strengthening euro and trouble in the banking sector gave Europe pause for thought.

In Paris, shares in French lender Societe Generale slid after revealing that second-quarter net profits tumbled on the cost of settling a lawsuit with Libya's sovereign wealth fund.

In London, shares in emerging markets lender Standard Chartered dropped on news that it was not resuming payment of its shareholder dividend.

And German peer Commerzbank lost ground in Frankfurt after logging a second-quarter loss on restructuring costs.

Many traders said they were treading cautiously before important events later this week, and cashed in gains won on Tuesday's strong eurozone economic growth data.

ASIA LIKED APPLE

The Bank of England will announce its latest interest rate decision on Thursday. A day later, the United States will publish its key healthcheck on the state of the world's biggest economy.

"Overall sentiment remains neutral with many traders preferring to stay on the sidelines for now until at least the BoE tomorrow or even until Friday's US non-farm payrolls data," said Markus Huber, analyst at trading firm City of London Markets.

In Asia, markets drew considerable strength from iPhone maker Apple's results. Sentiment was also buoyed by upbeat Chinese manufacturing figures.

Higher revenues and profits at Apple helped trigger fresh buying in Tokyo, as a range of Japanese companies supply components for the California-based firm's smartphone and other devices.

Tokyo's Nikkei stocks index meanwhile ended up 0.5 per cent. Shanghai drifted lower after closing at a 2017 record-high on Tuesday, as investors took profits.

Sydney stocks slid, with banks and commodities ending down, before mining giant Rio Tinto reported a 93 per cent jump in its first-half net profit on the back of rising commodity prices.

Elsewhere, India's central bank cut interest rates for the first time in almost a year, responding to a slowing economy and record low inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India said the benchmark repo rate - the level at which it lends to commercial banks - would be cut by 25 basis points to six per cent, a near seven-year low.

Key figures around 1535 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 7,411.43 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.6 per cent at 12,181.48 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 5,107.25 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.5 per cent at 3,459.32

New York - Dow: UP 0.2 per cent at 22,010.17

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 per cent at 20,080.04 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.2 per cent at 27,607.38 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 3,285.06 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1858 from US$1.1802 at 2100 GMT on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.3227 from US$1.3206

Dollar/yen: UP at 110.43 yen from 110.39 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP 32 cents at US$52.10 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 27 cents at US$49.43