European stocks fall on Trump healthcare reform setback

LONDON: European stock markets and the dollar tumbled on Tuesday (Jul 18) on worries about President Donald Trump's agenda after proposed healthcare reforms collapsed in Congress, raising concerns about prospects for his tax reform.

"European equities are suffering under a weaker dollar after the Republican healthcare bill once again failed to achieve US congressional approval, denting hopes of Trump stimulus and adding to poor US data that has cut the odds of a September rate hike," said Accendo analyst Mike van Dulken.

The pound retreated on official data showing annual British inflation unexpectedly slowed to 2.6 per cent in June, dimming the prospect of a Bank of England interest rate hike any time soon.

Since Trump's election victory in November, the dollar has soared along with global markets on hopes his big-spending, tax-cutting policies would fire up the world's top economy and fan inflation.

But seemingly never-ending crises have hobbled his presidency from the start, with opposition to Trump's controversial healthcare reforms - crucial to freeing up cash - raising questions about his ability to push through other big-ticket measures.

"The US dollar dived overnight as Donald Trump could not get enough votes from his own party in order to bring in the healthcare reforms he wanted," said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

While Republicans have 52 of the Senate's 100 seats, the opposition to the bill from two members last week was followed on Monday by two more. Their decision means the bill has no chance of even getting a vote unless Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell makes significant changes to woo sceptics.

"The US dollar sell-off has intensified further overnight following the announcement from McConnell that efforts to repeal and immediately replace Obamacare will not be successful," said MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman in London.

"The Republicans have fallen short of the votes required to pass the legislation in the Senate. It is a significant blow to the Trump administration and will further dampen expectations over their ability to pass current plans for comprehensive tax reform in a timely manner."

The dollar also came under pressure as traders eye the Federal Reserve's timetable for raising interest rates, while Trump struggles and inflation remains subdued.

Recent remarks from Fed boss Janet Yellen indicating the bank will concentrate on prices have tempered rate expectations in recent weeks.

The euro has broken above the US$1.15 mark for the first time since last June, with eyes on the European Central Bank's policy meeting this Thursday.

While ECB chief Mario Draghi is not yet expected to announce any tightening measures, there is speculation the central bank will begin winding down its stimulus programme as the eurozone economy improves.

Key figures around 1545 GMT:

New York - DOW: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 21,544.27 points

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 7,390.22 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 1.3 per cent at 12,430.39 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.1 per cent at 5,173.27 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.1 per cent at 3,128.83 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.6 per cent at 19,999.91 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.2 per cent at 26,524.94 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 per cent at 3,187.57 (close)

Euro/dollar: FLAT at US$1.1574

Pound/dollar: FLAT at US$1.3028

Dollar/yen: FLAT at 111.89

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP 35 cents at US$48.77 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 19 cents at US$46.21