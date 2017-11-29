European stocks finish higher; Shell energises London

LONDON: Europe's stock markets took to higher ground on Tuesday (Nov 28), with London fuelled by the energy sector, as US markets rose to new highs.

"'Turnaround Tuesday' has seen the FTSE 100 and European markets move higher once again, while in the US the big three have all scored new record highs," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading firm IG.

Royal Dutch Shell rallied after the energy giant pledged to resume all-cash dividends to shareholders as profitability improves thanks to higher oil prices and deep cost-cutting.

"Traders are viewing the move as a sign the major oil company is returning to bullish days of before the downturn in the oil market," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Shares in the Anglo-Dutch titan closed up nearly four per cent as investors welcomed the news, which also brought along rival BP which finished 1.05 per cent higher.

London's financial sector was somewhat boosted after the Bank of England declared that Britain's seven largest banks had passed its latest stress tests.

All seven - Barclays, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds, Nationwide, Santander and Standard Chartered - passed its assessments for the first time since the central band began testing in 2014, and are "resilient" to recession.

Barclays and RBS "failed to pass the BoE's 'systemic' hurdle, but neither bank was required to raise additional capital," said Madden.

RBS shares nevertheless gained 1.35 per cent while Barclays was little changed.

CAUTION PREVAILS IN ASIA

Elsewhere, Asian traders shifted cautiously on Tuesday with Chinese stocks swinging back and forth, while concerns grew about the future of the much-vaunted US tax reforms.

After months of gains for equities worldwide, investors are taking a step back on unease that some valuations may be too high, though bitcoin continued its surge to new records and was on course to break the US$10,000 mark.

Shanghai ended a volatile day up 0.3 per cent, having lost more than three percent since Wednesday, with mainland dealers spooked by Beijing's crackdown on risky dealing.

A warning from Chinese authorities last week about the sharp rise in one of the country's best-performing stocks added to worries.

Analysts have also noted a lack of intervention by state-backed firms to support key issues, indicating a willingness to see prices fall to cool the market.

Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader, also pointed out that several data reports had undershot expectations recently, raising worries about the Chinese economy.

"That means the first two weeks of December, when we get the next monthly update on the Chinese economy, are going to be very important," he said.

EYES ON WASHINGTON

Wall Street stocks climbed back into record territory as the US Senate held a confirmation hearing for Jerome Powell, nominated to succeed Janet Yellen as Federal Reserve chief.

Beauchamp said investors had been concerned about a possible lack of continuity at the US central bank, "but today's testimony has put those fears to rest it seems, with 'steady as she goes' being the message to take away."

And investors are closely eyeing senators who are expected to vote on Donald Trump's tax cut plans, amid fears his Republican party might not be able to muster enough votes to push it through.

While the passage of the bill would probably fire up global markets, analysts are concerned its failure could lead to a correction.

Key figures around 1645 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: UP 1.04 per cent at 7,460.65 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.46 per cent at 13,059.53 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.57 per cent at 5,390.48 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.54 per cent at 3,583.31

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 22,486.24 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: FLAT at 29,680.85 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 per cent at 3,333.66 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1882 from US$1.1898 at 2200 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3230 from US$1.3318

Dollar/yen: UP at 111.15 yen from 111.09 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 45 cents at US$63.39 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 33 cents at US$57.78