European stocks lower with focus on US, North Korea

LONDON: Europe's main stock markets fell on Thursday (Jul 6), tracking softer prices on Wall Street on the back of weaker-than-expected US jobs data, with dealers keeping a wary eye on heightened tensions over North Korea.

After an easing throughout the day, Paris ended the session 0.5 per cent lower, Frankfurt shed 0.6 per cent and London was down by 0.4 per cent.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Wall Street was showing a loss of 0.4 per cent, as worries about shifting central bank policy and uncertain diplomacy on North Korea weighed on sentiment.

According to the ADP National Employment Report, US private sector employment growth was weaker than expected in June. Investors are now awaiting government non-farm payrolls numbers data on Friday.

The dollar was little moved after minutes of the US Federal Reserve's June meeting indicated interest rates would rise again this year as expected but provided no clarity on the bank's plan to wind down its multi-trillion-dollar investment holdings.

Ahead of the jobs data, Asian stock markets mostly sank on Thursday with equity traders on edge after North Korea's latest missile test and warnings from the US it could use force to deal with the nuclear-armed state.

US President Donald Trump lashed out Thursday at North Korea's military sabre-rattling, calling on the global community to ensure there are "consequences" for Pyongyang's belligerence and warning that he is considering a "severe" response.

"I call on all nations to confront this global threat and publicly demonstrate to North Korea that there are consequences for their very, very bad behaviour," Trump said during a visit to Warsaw.

"I have pretty severe things that we're thinking about," Trump said, but added: "That doesn't mean that we'll do them."

Investor sentiment was dented also by oil prices sliding on Wednesday, traders said.

Crude fell around four per cent, before Thursday's rebound, on renewed concerns about a global supply glut that overshadowed data pointing to a drop in US stockpiles.

Investors are worried that an output cut agreed by OPEC and Russia will not be enough to offset rising production from the US and other nations including Libya and Nigeria.

Key figures around 1545 GMT:

New York - DOW: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 21,403.63 points

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 7,337.28 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.6 per cent at 12,381.25 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.5 per cent at 5,152.40 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.9 per cent at 3,462.06 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 19,994.06 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 25,465.22 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 per cent at 3,212.44 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1404 from US$1.1393

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2969 from US$1.2929

Dollar/yen: UP at 113.33 yen from 113.06 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP US$1.07 at US$48.86 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP US$1.14 at US$46.27