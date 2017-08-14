European stocks recover on easing tensions over North Korea

LONDON: Global stock markets clawed back losses on Monday (Aug 14) as spiralling tensions over North Korea showed tentative signs of easing, in turn reducing appetite for safer assets.

Fears of a catastrophic confrontation between Washington and Pyongyang were calmed when CIA director Mike Pompeo said Sunday that there was "nothing imminent" in the escalating stand-off.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.6 per cent, while in the eurozone Paris and Frankfurt added more than one per cent.

"European equity markets appear to have left the fears of late last week behind, with investors coming out of their defensive positions to move back into riskier assets," said Joshua Mahony, an analyst at IG Markets.

Approaching midday in New York, the Dow index was up 0.7 per cent, edging back above the key 22,000 level.

Earlier in Asia, Hong Kong was back in positive territory on Monday after slumping two percent Friday, while Shanghai ended the day higher despite data showing that Chinese industrial production slowed sharply in July as government efforts to rein in debt weighed on demand.

However, Tokyo closed down one percent as traders returned from a three-day holiday weekend to play catch-up after Asian and European shares had dropped on Friday, with the Nikkei finishing at its lowest level in more than three months.

Investors largely shrugged off official data showing that Japan's economy grew by a faster-than-expected one per cent in the three months to June, as the world's third-largest economy marked its longest expansion in more than a decade.

'NOT OUT OF THE WOODS'

"What we are seeing today is relief at the (geopolitical) situation not deteriorating over the weekend, something traders were clearly wary of towards the end of last week," said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

As stock markets started recovering, the dollar rose against the Japanese currency and the euro, while gold halted its advance after jumping 2.4 per cent last week.

"We're seeing a small unwinding of ... risk aversion trades, with gold trading slightly lower and the yen and Swiss franc off against the dollar, pound and euro," Erlam added.

Last week's losses worldwide were triggered by President Donald Trump's threat to unleash "fire and fury" on North Korea, and Pyongyang countered by announcing plans to test-launch missiles toward Guam.

"There is a still a 'buy the dips' mentality running through financial markets," said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG Markets.

But analysts cautioned that with joint South Korean-US military exercises scheduled and North Korea celebrating "Liberation Day" on Tuesday, market volatility could return.

"We are not out of the woods yet and the situation in North Korea will remain front and centre," Weston said.

Key figures around 1540 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 per cent at 7,353.89 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.3 per cent at 12,165.12 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.2 per cent at 5,121.67 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.3 per cent at 3,450.66

New York - Dow: UP 0.7 per cent at 22,002.83

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.0 per cent at 19,537.10 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 1.4 per cent at 27,250.23 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.9 per cent at 3,237.36 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1777 from US$1.1824

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2979 from US$1.3015

Dollar/yen: UP at 109.54 yen from 109.11 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 34 cents at US$51.76 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 23 cents at US$48.59