European stocks rise ahead of Fed Reserve minutes

LONDON: European and US stock markets rose on Wednesday (Aug 16) as investors looked ahead to the release of Federal Reserve minutes for clues on the US interest rate outlook.

"European stock markets remain strong as the bullish sentiment that returned to the markets at the beginning of the week is still with us," said market analyst David Madden at CMC Markets UK.

The easing of tensions between the US and North Korea has seen stocks rebound from a global sell-off last week.

"We have recouped a lot of the ground that was lost because of the tensions that escalated last week, but we have not fully recovered," added Madden.

London, Paris and Frankfurt all closed 0.7 per cent higher.

Wall Street stocks were also higher approaching midday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.3 per cent.

FIELD DAY FOR FED WATCHERS

"Investors will be analysing the minutes from the Jul 25-26 FOMC meeting closely this afternoon, looking for clues as to when the Fed might begin reducing its massive balance sheet," said analysts at Briefing.com.

The Fed has signalled it wants to begin trimming "relatively soon" its US$4.5 trillion in assets it acquired during the global financial crisis to prop up the US economy, the timing and pace of which could send up borrowing costs.

"In addition, any language surrounding inflation will be of interest as its stubbornness to pick up may force the US central bank to settle for just two rate hikes this year instead of the three that it had originally planned for," the analysts added.

Elsewhere, calm returned to Asian stock markets, with equities stabilising after a two-day rally, as the dollar strengthened on upbeat US economic data on Tuesday.

The Nikkei, which made strong gains on Tuesday after finishing at its lowest level for more than three months the previous day, ended marginally down in light trade, even as the weakening yen boosted exporters.

Oil prices fluctuated and then fell after the release of the latest information from the US Energy Information Administration on stockpiles.

While crude stockpiles dropped much more than analysts had anticipated, gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly rose modestly despite it being the peak of the US vacation season.

"The energy market spiked after the announcement, but then dropped to new lows of the session as the gasoline stockpile figures suggests that demand is weak," said CMC Markets's Madden.

Key figures around 1535 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.7 per cent at 7,433.03 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.7 per cent at 12,263.86 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 per cent at 5,176.61 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.7 per cent at 3,485.71

New York - Dow: UP 0.3 per cent at 22,059.65

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 19,729.28 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.9 per cent at 27,409.07 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 3,246.45 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1707 from US$1.1734 at 2100 GMT Tuesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2865 from US$1.2870

Dollar/yen: UP at 110.71 yen from 110.70 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 4 cents at US$50.76 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 32 cents at US$47.23