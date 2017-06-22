European stocks slide on oil price slump

LONDON: Global stocks sank on Wednesday (Jun 21) as the energy sector took a beating from an oil price slump.

Crude prices slid further after diving more than two per cent on Tuesday on increasing fears of a global supply glut, as continued production in the US and elsewhere offsets an OPEC output cut deal.

"Cheap oil is taking its toll on the global equity markets," noted analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya at trading firm London Capital Group.

Crude prices are considered crucial to the smooth running of world financial markets because the commodity oils the wheels of the global economy.

The London and Frankfurt stock markets ended the day down 0.3 per cent, while Paris shed 0.4 per cent in value.

"Stocks in Europe are offside today as investors are still a bit wary about the large drop in oil over the past couple of weeks," said analyst David Madden at CMC Markets.

"The last two trading sessions have been a reminder of late 2015 and the beginning of 2016, when the collapse in the oil price sparked fears about global growth.

"Investors are worried a depressed oil price could bring about a period of prolonged low inflation, which would have negative implications for growth. The other fear about falling oil prices is declining inflation, as it can hamper growth prospects."

New York oil on Tuesday hit a seven-month low at US$42.75 per barrel, and London Brent crude struck a similar note at US$45.42.

Prices later recovered somewhat but resumed a downward trend on Wednesday, even though US oil inventories fell last week by a bigger than expected 2.45 million barrels and a drop in petrol stocks.

The oil slump saw energy firms dragged down on Tuesday on Wall Street.

The sell-off continued in Asia, with Tokyo down 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong losing 0.6 per cent and Sydney sinking 1.6 per cent.

Shanghai bucked the trend to end up 0.5 per cent after the US-based MSCI finally approved Chinese mainland-listed stocks, or A-shares, for inclusion in its emerging markets index.

Wall Street stocks were mixed on Wednesday, with the Dow down 0.2 per cent in late morning trading.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, investors digested the British government's legislation plans, laid out in Queen Elizabeth II's speech to parliament, focused heavily on Brexit plans.

British Prime Minister Theresa May presented eight draft laws to take Britain out of the European Union in a programme read out by the queen.

The laws include the "Great Repeal Bill" to overhaul existing EU legislation and separate bills on customs, trade, immigration, fisheries and agriculture.

But it was comments by Andy Haldane, the Bank of England's chief economist and a member of its monetary policy committee, that he would be ready relatively soon to vote for an interest rate hike that sent the pound shooting higher.

Key figures around 1530 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 7,447.79 points (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 5,274.26 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 12,774.26 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 3,553.94

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 21,427.62

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.5 per cent at 20,138.79 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.6 per cent at 25,694.58 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 per cent at 3,156.21 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1142 from US$1.1132 at 2100 GMT on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2659 from US$1.2624

Dollar/yen: UP at 111.51 yen from 111.46 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 17 cents at US$45.85 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN three cents at US$43.48