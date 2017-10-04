European stocks underpinned by Wall Street

LONDON: European stock markets ended the session higher on Tuesday (Oct 3), underpinned by firmer prices on Wall Street as investors remain optimistic about third-quarter earnings, traders said.

After Asian stocks had risen strongly earlier, Europe tracked Wall Street higher, with London and Paris both ending the session with gains of more than 0.3 per cent, while Frankfurt was shut for a German public holiday.

"UK equities are holding their ground, even trying higher, helped by more record highs on Wall Street and Asia picking up the baton overnight," said Accendo Markets analyst, Mike van Dulken.

London's FTSE was getting an additional lift from further weakness in sterling, attributable to disappointing construction sector data, a warning from the Bank of England that UK companies may not be able to borrow from EU banks, a lack of progress on Brexit talks and continued infighting within the ruling Conservative Party, the expert said.

In Asia, Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped one per cent on Tuesday to finish at 20,614.07 points - the best close since August 2015, with a weaker yen boosting share prices of Japanese exporters.

Hong Kong closed 2.25 per cent higher, with its market playing catch-up after a long weekend.

Analysts said the markets were unaffected by a mass shooting from a Las Vegas hotel that left at least 59 dead and hundreds injured.

THE NEW REALITY

"The global markets trudge on, searching for opportunities, realising these tragedies are becoming all too commonplace," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at OANDA.

"And as cynical as that may seem, that is the reality we've come to accept," he said.

US manufacturing activity rose to its highest level in 13 years last month, making investors bullish about the country's upcoming third-quarter earnings season.

Traders noted that President Donald Trump's market-friendly tax reform proposals, including a plan to cut the corporate tax rate from 35 per cent to 20 per cent, have also buoyed the mood of investors.

In foreign exchange on Tuesday, the euro recovered against the dollar following Spain-triggered losses on Monday.

Catalonia's leader has declared victory in the weekend referendum to secede from Spain, prompting a warning from Madrid that it would do "everything within the law" to prevent the region from declaring independence.

The referendum was marred by scenes of violence, with security forces moving in on polling stations across the region to stop people from voting, in some cases using batons and firing rubber bullets to disperse crowds.

Key figures around 1540 GMT:

New York - DOW: UP 0.3 per cent at 22,631.78 points

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 per cent at 7,468.11 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: CLOSED

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.3 per cent at 5,367.41 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.1 per cent at 3,605.73 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.0 per cent at 20,614.07 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 2.2 per cent at 28,173.21 (close)

Euro/dollar: FLAT at US$1.1759

Dollar/yen: FLAT at 112.81 yen

Pound/dollar: FLAT at US$1.3250

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN three cents at US$56.09 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 10 cents at US$50.48