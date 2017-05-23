Eurozone fails to reach debt deal for Greece amid IMF row

BRUSSELS: Eurozone finance ministers failed to reach a deal for fresh bailout cash for Greece after late night talks on Monday (May 22), as a row with the International Monetary Fund over debt relief dragged on.

"I think we are very close to that agreement, but tonight we were unable to close a possible gap between what could be done and what some of us had expected should be done or could be done," Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference.



