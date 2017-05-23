Eurozone fails to reach debt deal for Greece amid IMF row

Business

Eurozone fails to reach debt deal for Greece amid IMF row

The Euro logo is pictured in front of the former headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (Daniel ROLAND/AFP)
(Updated: )

BRUSSELS: Eurozone finance ministers failed to reach a deal for fresh bailout cash for Greece after late night talks on Monday (May 22), as a row with the International Monetary Fund over debt relief dragged on.

"I think we are very close to that agreement, but tonight we were unable to close a possible gap between what could be done and what some of us had expected should be done or could be done," Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference.

Source: AFP/de