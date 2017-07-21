Eurozone markets slip on powerful euro rally

LONDON: Eurozone markets gave up earlier gains on Thursday (Jul 20) after ECB chief Mario Draghi's assurances of no change in stimulus policy sent the euro soaring to a nearly two-year high.

"The lack of change from the European Central Bank initially kept stocks in positive territory, but the sharp rally in the euro hit Continental equity markets," said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

London benefitted as the pound weakened with the FTSE 100 ending the day nearly one percent higher.

The ECB kept its key interest rates unchanged as Draghi played down expectations the bank could soon announce an end to its mass buying of €60 billion (US$69 billion) of government and corporate bonds per month.

"We need to be persistent, and patient," Draghi said, as "really there isn't any convincing sign of pickup" in inflation.

"The ECB played it safe today," commented analyst Holger Schmieding of Berenberg bank as Draghi said discussions would continue in months to come.

"European markets have seen a clear divergence thanks to the currency market fluctuations, with a Draghi-driven euro rally dragging the DAX lower amid a sharp FTSE ascent thanks to weakness in the pound," said IG market analyst Josh Mahony.

The euro jumped more than one per cent to US$1.1642 near 1600 GMT - earlier touching US$1.1658, its highest level since late August 2015.

JAPAN STICKS WITH STIMULUS

US markets were little changed in midday trading after all three major US indices hit fresh record highs on Wednesday, which boosted Asia markets.

Tokyo stocks rose after Japan's central bank cut its inflation forecasts, again meaning its easy money policies would remain in place.

The Bank of Japan retained its policy, as expected, but slashed its inflation outlook and once again put back its forecast for hitting a two-per cent rate as it struggles to kickstart the world's number-three economy

Shanghai added 0.4 per cent and Hong Kong added 0.3 per cent to extend a rally into its ninth straight day.

In the world's biggest economy, investors are upbeat about the corporate outlook in the United States, but President Donald Trump's woes and stuttering indicators, including on inflation, are keeping the dollar at multi-month lows.

Hopes are quickly fading for the tycoon's promises to boost economic growth - which had fuelled a global rally after his November election - as the collapse of his key health care reforms this week throw his tax-cutting plans into doubt.

Key figures around 1545 GMT:

New York - DOW: DOWN 0.14 per cent at 21,609.42

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.77 per cent at 7,487.87 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: FLAT at 12,447.25 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.32 per cent at 5,199.22 points (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.79 per cent at 3,499.49

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 per cent at 20,144.59 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.3 per cent at 26,740.21 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 per cent at 3244.86 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1642 from US$1.1516 at 2100 GMT Wednesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2974 from US$1.3023

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 111.62 yen from 111.89

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 23 cents at US$49.47 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 23 cents at US$46.89 per barrel