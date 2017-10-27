Eurozone stocks shoot higher as ECB keeps stimulus spigot open

LONDON: Eurozone stocks swept higher on Thursday (Oct 26) after the European Central Bank announced it would continue to pump tens of billions euros in stimulus into the economy each month.

However, the euro fell on the announcement by the ECB that it would will reduce its purchases of government and corporate bonds to €30 billion per month, but continue them through September 2018.

"Today's decision is a sea-change but a very gentle one, not a big-bang U-turn," ING Diba bank economist Carsten Brzeski commented. "The ECB wants to start the exit as cautiously as possible."

ECB chief Mario Draghi said the eurozone economy still relied on "an ample degree" of stimulus in the face of sluggish inflation.

Eurozone equities pushed higher after the announcements, with Frankfurt striking a record high during the session and closing the day up 1.4 per cent. Paris jumped 1.5 per cent.

"It looks like the ECB is managing a taper without a tantrum," said Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX capital.

The ECB had provided clear signals in recent weeks it would trim stimulus, thus avoiding a market panic or "taper tantrum" like after the US Federal Reserve surprised markets in 2013 with an abrupt announcement that it planned to pull support.

Analyst David Madden at CMC Markets UK noted that Draghi clearly indicated on Thursday the ECB was acting cautiously, and could increase stimulus if necessary.

"Traders took this as an indication that their monetary policy will remain loose, and use the weakness in the euro as a reason to snap-up eurozone stocks," he said in a note to clients.

Madrid also pushed higher despite rapid developments in Catalonia and unclarity about whether leaders would go through with declaring independence or support new elections.

ASIAN STOCKS DIVERGE

In Asia on Thursday, Tokyo and Shanghai ended higher but elsewhere markets were muted, tracking a retreat on Wall Street as fears over the progress of US President Donald Trump's tax cut plans dampened investor sentiment.

Tokyo got a boost from strong corporate earnings, with messaging app Line surging nearly 17 per cent as it reported better-than-expected profit.

Wall Street pushed higher, rebounding after closing lower on Wednesday on soft earnings results.

"American equity benchmarks are in positive territory as reporting season continues," said Madden. "Some of the feel good factor from the Europe has rubbed off on the US, and has helped the American markets get back to their recent bullish form."

Investors were pleased by Twitter delivering signs of a turnaround in its fortunes by narrowing its losses and heading toward profitability, sending its shares soaring over 16 per cent.

Meanwhile, shares in Ford climbed 0.8 percent after it reported a jump in third-quarter profits on lower tax expenses as strong US sales of pickups and SUVs lifted results in North America.

Key figures around 1530 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 per cent at 7,486.50 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.4 per cent at 13,133.28 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.5 per cent at 5,455.40 (close)

Madrid - IBEX 35: UP 1.9 per cent at 10,347.8 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.4 per cent at 3,639.79

New York - DOW: UP 0.4 per cent at 23,413.95



Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 per cent at 21,739.78 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 28,202.38 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 per cent at 3,407.57 (close)



Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1693 from US$1.1813 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3175 from US$1.3257

Dollar/yen: UP at 113.89 yen from 113.78 yen



Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 23 cents at US$52.41 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP 17 cents at US$58.61