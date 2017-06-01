Exclusive: EU aims to fine Google on shopping case before August - sources

EU antitrust regulators aim to slap a hefty fine on Alphabet unit Google over its shopping service before the summer break in August, two people familiar with the matter said.

BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators aim to slap a hefty fine on Alphabet unit Google over its shopping service before the summer break in August, two people familiar with the matter said.

The decision by the European Commission will come after a seven-year investigation into the world's most popular internet search engine triggered by scores of complaints from both U.S. and European rivals.

The EU competition authority in April 2015 accused Google of distorting internet search results to favor its shopping service, harming both rivals and consumers.

The company made three unsuccessful attempts to settle the case with the previous European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia in a bid to stave off a possible fine and a finding of wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

