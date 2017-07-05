Exclusive: EU antitrust regulators seek expert help in Google Android case - sources

EU antitrust regulators are seeking a second opinion from a panel of experts in their case against Alphabet unit Google's Android mobile operating system, two people familiar with the matter said, as they weigh another record fine against the company.

The European Commission in April last year charged Google with using its dominant Android mobile operating system to shut out rivals.

The EU competition enforcer said Google's tactics include requiring smartphone makers to pre-install Google Search and the Google Chrome browser in return for access to other Google apps, and barring the manufacturers from using rival versions of Android.

The company was also accused of paying smartphone makers and mobile network operators to only install Google Search on their devices.

The Commission planned to call a peer review panel, also known as a devil's advocate, last month, the people said.

Such panels are usually made up of three to four experienced officials who examine the case team's conclusions with a fresh pair of eyes to ensure that the case is robust.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)