Exclusive: EU regulators to approve Atlantia, Abertis deal - sources

MILAN/BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators are expected to clear without conditions Italian infrastructure group Atlantia's bid for Spanish Abertis to create the world's largest toll-road operator, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The European Commission is set to announce its approval of the 16.3-billion-euro (US$19.2 billion) deal on Friday, the sources added. The EU competition authority declined to comment.

Atlantia unveiled the cash and equity bid in May.. Spanish market watchdog CNMV approved the company's prospectus on Monday, clearing one of the hurdles to the transaction.

