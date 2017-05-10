Exclusive: EU regulators to approve US$5.5 billion Broadcom, Brocade deal

EU antitrust regulators are set to approve chipmaker Broadcom's US$5.5 billion bid for Brocade after it agreed to concessions making it easier for customers and rivals to use their products and competing ones, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The concession on interoperability means that clients can use whatever brand of switches on their network independent of the supplier, the people said.

Broadcom also pledged to set up Chinese walls between technical teams developing components and others developing and marketing competing devices to ensure confidentiality, they said.

The European Commission, which subsequently sought feedback from third parties, is expected to clear the deal by its scheduled May 12 deadline, according to the sources. The EU competition enforcer declined to comment.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)

