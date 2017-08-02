Exclusive: Hasbro ends talks to buy entertainment company Lionsgate - sources

U.S toymaker Hasbro Inc has ended talks to acquire U.S. movie studio and entertainment company Lionsgate Entertainment Corp , people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The negotiations ended last week because of price disagreements, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the talks were confidential. It is not clear whether negotiations could restart in the future.

Hasbro and Lionsgate did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

