Exclusive: Rupert Murdoch twice discussed CNN with AT&T CEO - sources

REUTERS: Rupert Murdoch telephoned AT&T Inc Chief Executive Randall Stephenson twice in the last six months and talked about cable network CNN, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday.

According to one of the sources, the 86-year-old executive chairman of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc offered to buy CNN in both conversations.

Another source said Murdoch had "zero interest" in owning CNN.

Representatives of Twenty-First Century Fox, AT&T and Time Warner, CNN's parent, declined comment.

AT&T agreed to buy Time Warner Inc in October 2016. The deal has yet to be approved by U.S. antitrust regulators.

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Bill Rigby)

