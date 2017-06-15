Exclusive: SeaWorld shareholders vote to remove chairman - sources

NEW YORK: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc shareholders voted against the re-election of Chairman David D'Alessandro, according to people familiar with the matter, amid concerns about a special bonus payout to company officials.

At SeaWorld's annual meeting on Wednesday, D'Alessandro received more "withhold" votes than "for" votes, a proxy voting result that means shareholders effectively voted him off the board, according to these people. The sources did not want to speak on the record because the vote totals were not yet final.

The result means that D'Alessandro needs to formally submit his resignation, though fellow directors could still elect to keep him on the board, per the company's bylaws.

SeaWorld did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The SeaWorld vote showed how shareholders, even in an uncontested board election, are increasingly voicing their frustration with board members on matters related to executive and director pay.

SeaWorld announced in March that China's Zhonghong Zhuoye Group Co Ltd agreed to buy Blackstone Group's 21 percent stake in the marine park operator for US$23 per share, or US$429 million.

The following month, SeaWorld disclosed in a securities filing that in connection with the sale, the company would be paying out special bonuses tied to SeaWorld's performance since its 2013 IPO.

The original agreement allowed D'Alessandro, ex-CEO Jim Atchison and other executives a chunk of performance-vesting restricted shares to be paid out if SeaWorld achieved a 2.75 times multiple on Blackstone's invested capital.

Based on the price Zhonghong paid, the achieved multiple fell just shy of that threshold, according to the company.

As a result, SeaWorld said in the filing that D'Alessandro and eight of the company's senior executives would receive 60 percent of the vested shares and forfeit the rest.

The agreed payout angered some investors, FBR said in an analyst note on June 9.

Proxy adviser Glass Lewis recommended shareholders vote against D'Alessandro and another director, citing the April filing and performance share payout.

"We have spoken to investors who share those concerns, so a negative vote and some degree of board shakeup seem possible to us," FBR analyst Barton Crockett said in the note.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Andrew Hay)