Exclusive: Sinclair Broadcast nears deal for Tribune Media - sources

REUTERS: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc is nearing a deal to acquire Tribune Media Co after prevailing in an auction for the U.S. regional TV station owner, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The exact price Sinclair was offering could not be learned, though the sources said the deal will likely value Tribune Media around US$4 billion.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Tribune Media and Sinclair did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

