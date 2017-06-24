Exclusive: Wal-Mart not considering a bid for Whole Foods - source

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc is not actively considering making an offer for Whole Foods Market Inc, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

REUTERS: Wal-Mart Stores Inc is not actively considering making an offer for Whole Foods Market Inc, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Whole Foods, which has accepted a US$13.7 billion offer from Amazon.com Inc, has not received any rival bids as of Friday, a second source said. Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential.

A Wal-Mart spokesman declined to comment on whether the company is considering a bid for Whole Foods. Whole Foods and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Whole Foods shares have been trading above Amazon's deal price of US$42 since the deal was announced last Friday, as stock market investors speculate about the possibility of a higher offer.

Wal-Mart has been tipped as a potential bidder for Whole Foods by retail analysts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)