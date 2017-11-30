Express Scripts CEO says he sees Amazon as a potential partner: CNBC

Express Scripts Holding chief executive officer said on Thursday on CNBC that he sees Amazon Inc , which has been reported to be interested in entering the pharmacy market, as a possible partner for the pharmacy benefit manager rather than an outright competitor.

NEW YORK: Express Scripts Holding chief executive officer said on Thursday on CNBC that he sees Amazon Inc , which has been reported to be interested in entering the pharmacy market, as a possible partner for the pharmacy benefit manager rather than an outright competitor.

CEO Tim Wentworth was speaking to CNBC at the Forbes Healthcare Summit conference in New York. He made similar comments last month to analysts.

