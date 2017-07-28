Exxon Mobil quarterly profit nearly doubles

Exxon Mobil Corp , the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Friday its quarterly profit nearly doubled on surging margins at its operations outside the United States.

FILE PHOTO: An airplane comes in for a landing above an Exxon sign at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Norridge, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

The company posted net income of US$3.35 billion, or 78 cents per share, compared to US$1.7 billion, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Production fell about 1 percent to 3.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

