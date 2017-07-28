Exxon Mobil quarterly profit nearly doubles

Exxon Mobil Corp , the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Friday its quarterly profit nearly doubled on surging margins at its operations outside the United States.

The company posted net income of US$3.35 billion, or 78 cents per share, compared to US$1.7 billion, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Production fell about 1 percent to 3.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

