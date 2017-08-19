Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to take two months of paternity leave

Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday he would be taking two months of paternity leave after the birth of his second daughter.

REUTERS: Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday he would be taking two months of paternity leave after the birth of his second daughter.

Zuckerberg said he would be taking advantage of Facebook's option to take leaves in parts. http://bit.ly/2woneIb

"I'll take a month off to be with Priscilla (Chan) and the girls at the beginning, and then we'll spend the whole month of December together as well," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post.

Zuckerberg had also taken a two-month paternity leave following the birth of his first child, Maxima Chan Zuckerberg, in 2015.

The billionaire internet mogul said in March that the couple was expecting a second child.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Advertisement