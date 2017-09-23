Facebook trial over Class C stock canceled: Delaware court

Facebook Inc's trial over a shareholder lawsuit opposing the company's stock reclassification has been canceled, according to a clerk in Delaware's Court of Chancery.

The reason for the cancellation was not known. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was scheduled to testify at the trial, which was to kick off on Tuesday.

