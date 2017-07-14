FanDuel says it and DraftKings terminate merger

FanDuel Chief Executive Nigel Eccles said on Thursday that his company and DraftKings would terminate a planned merger after a legal challenge by U.S. antitrust enforcers.

WASHINGTON: FanDuel Chief Executive Nigel Eccles said on Thursday that his company and DraftKings would terminate a planned merger after a legal challenge by U.S. antitrust enforcers.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said in June that it would seek to stop the two companies' merger because the combined company would control more than 90 percent of the U.S. market for paid daily fantasy sports contests.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)