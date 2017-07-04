Fed chair Yellen hospitalised in London, released
WASHINGTON: Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was hospitalised over the weekend in London but released on Monday (Jul 3), the Fed said.
Yellen was admitted to the hospital on Friday to be treated for a urinary tract infection, but is returning to Washington and "expects to resume her schedule as planned this week," the statement said.
The US central bank chief was in London for a speech last week, and stayed on for a brief vacation with her family.