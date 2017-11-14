Fed chief says policy guidance beneficial but must be conditional

The U.S. Federal Reserve's guidance about its likely future policy path is beneficial but should always be viewed as conditional on how the economy actually develops, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday.

"All guidance should be conditional and related to the outlook for the economy," Yellen told a European Central Bank conference in Frankfurt.

