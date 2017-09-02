Fed investigated Dudley's omission of sibling at Wells Fargo

The New York Federal Reserve said on Friday its president, influential U.S. policymaker and bank regulator William Dudley, violated its code of conduct by failing to disclose that his half-sister was an employee of Wells Fargo & Co .

In a public disclosure statement, the New York Fed said a May-July investigation into the actions and correspondence of Dudley had concluded that the omission did not violate U.S. ethics laws, however. It also said it had no bearing on the central bank, and would not have necessitated a waiver or recusal.

