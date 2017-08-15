Fed's Dudley: Expectation of balance sheet move in September 'not unreasonable'

New York Fed President William Dudley said on Monday that market expectations that the U.S. central bank would begin trimming its balance sheet were not unreasonable.

WASHINGTON: New York Fed President William Dudley said on Monday that market expectations that the U.S. central bank would begin trimming its balance sheet were not unreasonable.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Dudley also said he supports another interest rate rise this year if the economy evolves as expected.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir)