Fed's Dudley: Expectation of balance sheet move in September 'not unreasonable'

New York Fed President William Dudley said on Monday that market expectations that the U.S. central bank would begin trimming its balance sheet were not unreasonable.

William Dudley, President of the New York Federal Reserve Bank, answers a question, after addressing the Indian businessmen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India in this file photo dated May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

WASHINGTON: New York Fed President William Dudley said on Monday that market expectations that the U.S. central bank would begin trimming its balance sheet were not unreasonable.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Dudley also said he supports another interest rate rise this year if the economy evolves as expected.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir)

Source: Reuters