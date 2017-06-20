Fed's Evans says worth waiting until year-end to assess next rate hike

Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Monday it may be worthwhile for the U.S. central bank to wait until year-end to decide whether to raise rates again.

Given the recent softening in inflation data, "I don't see why we would not be served to allow more time to wait," Evans told reporters after his speech before the Money Marketeers of New York University.

