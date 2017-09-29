Federal Reserve says fined HSBC US$175 million for unsafe forex trades

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday fined HSBC Holdings PLC US$175 million for unsafe and unsound practices in its foreign exchange trading business.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday fined HSBC Holdings PLC US$175 million for unsafe and unsound practices in its foreign exchange trading business.

"The Board levied the fine for deficiencies in HSBC's oversight of, and internal controls over, FX traders," said the Fed in a statement.

