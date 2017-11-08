FedEx Express orders up to 50 ATR 72-600F freighter planes

ATR, the world's largest maker of turboprop planes, announced on Wednesday an order from FedEx Express for up to 50 of its 72-600F freighter planes.

ATR, which is a joint venture between Airbus and Italian company Leonardo , said the FedEx order comprised a firm commitment to buy 30 of the planes, with an option to buy another 20.

The deliveries of the ATR 72-600Fs to FedEx Express will begin in 2020, added ATR.

