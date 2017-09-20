FedEx quarterly profit falls

Package delivery company FedEx Corp on Tuesday reported a lower quarterly net profit due to service disruptions following June's Petya cyber attack on its Dutch delivery unit TNT Express and the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

The Memphis-based company reported net income for its fiscal first quarter ending Aug. 31 of US$596 million or US$2.19 per share, down more than 16 percent from US$715 million or US$2.65 per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Matthew Lewis)