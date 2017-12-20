FedEx quarterly profit rises on strong package volume

REUTERS: Package delivery company FedEx Corp on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly net profit due to increased volume, but results were hit by lingering effects from a June cyber attack on its Dutch TNT Express unit.

The Memphis-based company, often considered a bellwether for the U.S. economy like its main rival United Parcel Service Inc , posted fiscal second-quarter net income of US$775 million or US$2.84 per share, up from US$700 million or US$2.59 per share a year earlier.

Adjusted for one-time items, FedEx reported earnings per share of US$3.18.

