FedEx says operations at TNT Express disrupted after virus attack

REUTERS: Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday operations of its TNT Express unit were disrupted after being hit by an information system virus attack.

TNT Express operations and communications systems were disrupted but no data breach was known to have occurred, FedEx said in a statement.

The Netherlands-based TNT Express said on Tuesday it was experiencing interference with some of its systems, following a global ransomware attack.

Operations of all other FedEx companies were unaffected, the company said.

