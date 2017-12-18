Fiat Chrysler recalls 10,355 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs in Russia
Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will recall 10,355 Jeep Grand Cherokee sports utility vehicles sold in Russia to verify if their brake-booster shields were installed properly, Russia's standards agency said on Monday.
The recall will affect cars sold between November 2011 and September 2014, the agency said in a statement.
