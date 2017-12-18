Fiat Chrysler recalls 10,355 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs in Russia

Fiat Chrysler recalls 10,355 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs in Russia

FILE PHOTO - LED lights are shown on a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee during the first media preview day at the 2012 Chicago Auto Show in Chicago, Illinois February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Frank Polich

MOSCOW: Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will recall 10,355 Jeep Grand Cherokee sports utility vehicles sold in Russia to verify if their brake-booster shields were installed properly, Russia's standards agency said on Monday.

The recall will affect cars sold between November 2011 and September 2014, the agency said in a statement.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

Source: Reuters

