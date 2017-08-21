Fiat Chrysler says not approached by Great Wall Motor

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has not been approached by China's Great Wall Motor regarding its Jeep sport utility vehicles brand nor any other matters relating to its business, the company said in a statement on Monday.

MILAN: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has not been approached by China's Great Wall Motor regarding its Jeep sport utility vehicles brand nor any other matters relating to its business, the company said in a statement on Monday.

A Great Wall Motor official said earlier on Monday the company was interested in bidding for FCA, confirming reports that the Chinese group is pursuing all or part of the Italian-American carmaker, whose brands including Jeep and truckmaker Ram.

FCA added it was fully committed to executing its 2014-18 business plan, having achieved all of its targets to date.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)