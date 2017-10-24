Fiat Chrysler shares rise as third-quarter net profit, debt beat forecasts

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) on Tuesday reported a higher-than-expected 50 percent jump in third-quarter net profit and lower debt than forecast by analysts, pushing is shares up 3 percent.

The world's seventh-largest carmaker said net profit for the July-September period rose to 910 million euros (US$1.1 billion), up from 606 million last year, and compared with an 808 million euro consensus in a Thomson Reuters poll.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the period rose 17 percent, while revenues were down 2 percent to 26.4 billion euros, both roughly in line with expectations.

The company confirmed its guidance for the full year.

