Fiat Chrysler shares rise as third-quarter net profit, debt beat forecasts

Business

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) on Tuesday reported a higher-than-expected 50 percent jump in third-quarter net profit and lower debt than forecast by analysts, pushing is shares up 3 percent.

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the ticker information for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV at the post where it's traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 12, 2016.

MILAN: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) on Tuesday reported a higher-than-expected 50 percent jump in third-quarter net profit and lower debt than forecast by analysts, pushing is shares up 3 percent.

The world's seventh-largest carmaker said net profit for the July-September period rose to 910 million euros (US$1.1 billion), up from 606 million last year, and compared with an 808 million euro consensus in a Thomson Reuters poll.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the period rose 17 percent, while revenues were down 2 percent to 26.4 billion euros, both roughly in line with expectations.

The company confirmed its guidance for the full year.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)

Source: Reuters

