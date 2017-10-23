Fidelity Chairman's video to employees: no tolerance for harassment

Fidelity Investments Chairman Abigail Johnson on Monday delivered a direct message to more than 40,000 employees at the asset management company: There's no tolerance for harassment.

"Today, I'd like to remind everyone that we have no tolerance at our company for any type of harassment," Johnson said, according to a person who saw the chairman's video message. "We simply will not, and do not tolerate this type of behavior, from anyone."

Johnson's remarks come after recent published reports that Fidelity dismissed at least two money managers after they were accused of sexual harassment.

