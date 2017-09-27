Fidelity chairman says no need for an IPO: Bloomberg TV interview

Business

Fidelity chairman says no need for an IPO: Bloomberg TV interview

Fidelity Investments does not need an IPO, Chairman Abigail Johnson said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO -- Abigail Johnson attends the Boston College Chief Executives' Club of Boston luncheon in Boston, Massachusetts November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

BOSTON: Fidelity Investments does not need an IPO, Chairman Abigail Johnson said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Wednesday.

Johnson, the third generation of her family to run the Boston-based mutual fund giant, said Fidelity does not need the capital that an initial public offering would bring.

(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; editing by Scott Malone)

Source: Reuters