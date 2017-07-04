Finance websites hit by glitch, show incorrect data for Apple, Amazon and other stocks

NEW YORK: A flood of incorrect stock market data hit traders' screens Tuesday (Jul 4) morning in Asia, with Nasdaq-listed securities including Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) all showing prices of US$123.47, according to Dow Jones.



The cause of the glitch remains unclear, but the problem has been reported by Yahoo Finance, Google Finance as well as on Bloomberg terminals.



According to Dow Jones, a Bloomberg help-desk screen said, "We are currently experiencing issues on our end and our programmers are working to fix it ASAP."

"Eastern, Google Finance said Amazon.com Inc. shares were down more than 87%, to $123.47. On Yahoo Finance, Amazon was down 74%, to $248.49. In reality, Amazon AMZN, -1.48% finished the day down 1.5%, at $953.66, and was up 0.1% in after-hours trading," according to MarketWatch which FactSet.

"Apple Inc. shares were similarly skewed, with both Google and Yahoo Finance saying they were down 14%. Actually, Apple AAPL, -0.36% ended the day down just 0.4%, at $143.50, according to FactSet, and was up slightly in after-hours trading," added MarketWatch.